Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gestures during a news conference at HPD headquarters, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston, as he provides an update on the Rudy Farias case. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Tigers to get back Faedo, their 3rd starting pitcher in 4 days, on Friday

Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Tigers’ Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

By DAVE HOGG
 
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers starter Alex Faedo will come off the 15-day injured list to pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Faedo has been sidelined since May 31 with discomfort in his right middle finger. After a procedure to remove the fingernail, he made a rehab start for Single-A West Michigan on Sunday. He allowed four runs on six hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings.

Faedo will be the third Tigers starter to return in four days. Tarik Skubal (elbow) made his season debut on Tuesday, pitching four hitless innings, while Eduardo Rodriguez (finger) allowed five runs in four innings on Wednesday. The Tigers lost both games to the Oakland Athletics.

Faedo, 27, is 1-3 with a 5.54 ERA in five starts this season.

Tigers outfielders Akil Baddoo (quad strain) and Riley Greene (leg) could also return during the Toronto series.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports