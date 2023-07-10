Yasmeen Bekhit, a 22-year-old graduate student, holds her Y2K-inspired bag while posing for a photograph near her home in Manheim, Pa., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. If there’s one thing retailers will tell you, it’s that Gen Z hasn’t let up on early 2000s trends that are booming in popularity two decades later. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Y2K fashion has taken over
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway just beyond the traffic circle off the Bear Mountain Bridge, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Orange County, N.Y. Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. geared up for a major storm. (AP Photo/David Bauder)
Extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. Monahan is returning to work just over a month after he stepped away for a “medical situation” during a tumultuous time of working out a surprise commercial agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Stephenson resigns from PGA Tour board
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, outside 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Biden arrives in UK
Sports

Tigers still waiting for high draft picks to lead to victories

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
1 of 3 | 

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez delivers during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson reacts to being called out swinging against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
2 of 3 | 

Detroit Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson reacts to being called out swinging against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with Orioles' Colton Cowser (17) after a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
3 of 3 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with Orioles’ Colton Cowser (17) after a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By NOAH TRISTER
 
Share

A sign that your rebuild hasn’t been going well: The Detroit Tigers just picked in the top five of the draft for the fifth time in six years.

Detroit had a roller coaster of a week. The Tigers lost twice to a terrible Oakland team but threw a combined no-hitter against Toronto’s powerful lineup. The bottom line, though, is that Detroit is 11 games under .500 entering the All-Star break and appears on its way to a ninth straight season of missing the playoffs.

A couple years ago, the Tigers went 77-85 and looked as if they were on the rise. They’d drafted right-hander Casey Mize No. 1 overall in 2018, followed by outfielder Riley Greene (No. 5 in 2019), infielder Spencer Torkelson (No. 1 in 2020) and right-hander Jackson Jobe (No. 3 in 2021).

Other news
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz singles in front of Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams and umpire Manny Gonzalez in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
What is a strike in baseball? Robots, rule book and umpires view it differently
The education of robot umpires has been complicated by an open secret in baseball for the past 150 years: The strike zone called on the field doesn’t match the one mapped out in the rule book.
FILE - LSU's Paul Skenes pitches against Tennessee in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Skenes, a hard-throwing pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 122 innings for the Tigers, could be the first pick in Sunday night's Major League Baseball draft.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
Pittsburgh selects hard-throwing LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with top pick of amateur draft
The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected hard-throwing LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with the top pick in baseball’s amateur draft.
FILE - Dillon Lawson, of the New York Yankees baseball team, poses for a photo in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023. Lawson was fired by the Yankees after a loss Sunday, July 9, 2023, to the Chicago Cubs, a rare midseason change by a franchise that has prized stability since Hal Steinbrenner took over from his father as controlling owner. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Yankees fire hitting coach Dillion Lawson in 1st midseason change under GM Brian Cashman
Hitting coach Dillon Lawson was fired by the New York Yankees after a 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs, a rare midseason change by a franchise that has prized stability since Hal Steinbrenner took over from his father as controlling owner.
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado rounds second base after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Machado has 2 homers, 5 RBIs off Scherzer; Musgrove sharp as the Padres beat the Mets 6-2
Manny Machado homered twice off Max Scherzer and drove in five runs for the San Diego Padres, who got six dominant innings from Joe Musgrove to beat the New York Mets 6-2 and take two of three in a series between high-priced, yet underwhelming, teams.

But a 66-win season in 2022 left the Tigers picking third this year — and with a new team president. They took high school outfielder Max Clark.

Mize, Greene and Torkelson all reached the majors with a good deal of fanfare, but Mize has made only two starts since the end of 2021 because of Tommy John surgery, and Torkelson has hit .215 in 197 games.

In fairness to Torkelson, four of the top six picks in 2020 haven’t even reached the majors yet — but the Detroit infielder’s career wins above replacement number is below zero, according to Baseball Reference. And Jobe has battled injury issues and has pitched only 10 1/3 innings in 2023 in the minors.

Greene, at least, is hitting .305 this year, and infielder Colt Keith is off to a sensational start at Detroit’s Triple-A affiliate.

The other team that’s made a slew of top-five picks lately is faring much better at the moment. The Baltimore Orioles have the third-best record in the game behind All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, the No. 1 choice in the 2019 draft. And the Orioles’ other recent high picks look promising:

— Outfielder Heston Kjerstad, the No. 2 pick in 2020, is hitting .323 at Triple-A.

— Outfielder Colton Cowser, the No. 5 pick in 2021, was recently promoted to the majors.

— Shortstop Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 pick in 2022, is baseball’s top prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

It’s certainly possible that Baltimore’s elite prospects will have their own growing pains, but the Orioles are contenders this year and their future looks bright — while Detroit, with plenty of its own high picks, is still waiting for real progress.

AROUND THE BASES

Cincinnati rookie Elly De La Cruz — No. 2 behind Holliday on that MLB Pipeline ranking — hit for the cycle last month. On Saturday, he ran for the cycle.

De La Cruz stole second, third and home in succession in the seventh inning of an 8-5 win over Milwaukee.

TRIVIA TIME

Who was the last No. 1 overall draft pick to win Rookie of the Year honors?

RISING

The Seattle Mariners enter the break just a game over .500, but with a run differential of plus-36, they’ve probably been a bit unlucky so far. The Mariners have won seven of their last nine against Tampa Bay, San Francisco and Houston, so things may be starting to come together for them.

FALLING

The New York Yankees took the first two games of their home series against Baltimore, but they’ve dropped four of five since then, including a 14-1 rout at the hands of the Orioles. New York fired hitting coach Dillon Lawson after Sunday’s 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs, which left the Yankees a game behind the final wild card in the American League.

LINE OF THE WEEK

Minnesota’s Pablo López struck out 12 in a four-hit shutout of Kansas City on Wednesday night. He had a stretch of six straight strikeouts during the Twins’ 4-0 victory.

It’s no wonder he was added to the AL All-Star roster as a replacement.

COMEBACK OF THE WEEK

The Tigers completed their topsy turvy week by squandering a two-run, ninth-inning lead against Toronto on Sunday. With two outs and nobody on, the Blue Jays had just a 1.9% chance of winning, according to Baseball Savant, but Matt Chapman drew a walk and Danny Jansen followed with a homer to tie the game at 3. Toronto went on to a 4-3 victory in 10 innings.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Houston picked Carlos Correa with the top pick in 2012, and he was the AL Rookie of the Year three years later.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports