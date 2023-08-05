FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Jose Siri homers and drives in 3 runs to help Rays rout Tigers 8-0

Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri is greeted in the dugout after his two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Tampa Bay Rays’ Jose Siri is greeted in the dugout after his two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Littell throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Littell throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri is greeted in the dugout after his two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Tampa Bay Rays’ Jose Siri is greeted in the dugout after his two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz reacts after striking out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz reacts after striking out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco throws out Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson at first during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco throws out Detroit Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson at first during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera watches his double to center field during the fiffth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera watches his double to center field during the fiffth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Trey Wingenter throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Trey Wingenter throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash wacthes from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash wacthes from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By DAVE HOGG
 
DETROIT (AP) — Jose Siri homered and drove in three runs, Zack Littell won his second straight start and the Tampa Bay Rays routed the Detroit Tigers 8-0 on Friday night.

Littell (2-2) have up three hits and a walk in six innings.

Harold Ramírez had three hits and scored twice, and former Tiger Isaac Paredes had two hits and two RBIs. The Rays won for the fourth time in five games.

Reese Olson (1-5) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks in five innings. The Tigers have lost seven of nine.

The Rays took a 4-0 lead with two runs in each of the first two innings.

In the first, Paredes hit a two-run double down the left-field line to score Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena. Ramírez led off the second with a walk and scored on Siri’s long homer to left-centerfield.

Chasen Shreve replaced Olson for the sixth, but Josh Lowe reached on third baseman Zach McKinstry’s throwing error, Ramírez and Siri singled to make it 5-0. Beau Brieske came out of the bullpen, and Christian Bethancourt and Yandy Díaz added RBI singles to make it 7-0 with no one out. Ramírez had an RBI single in the eighth.

Tigers utilityman Zack Short pitched a perfect ninth.

HELP FROM HIS DEFENSE

Littell would have allowed at least one early run if not for three spectacular plays by shortstop Wander Franco, including one to turn Javy Báezbase’s expected hit into a double play.

UP NEXT:

The teams continue their weekend series Saturday, with LHP Tarik Skubal (1-1, 4.57) starting for Detroit against RHP Aaron Civale (5-2, 2.34). ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB