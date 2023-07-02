McKinstry hits 3-run homer in 10th inning, Tigers beat the Rockies 4-2

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

McKinstry hits 3-run homer in 10th inning, Tigers beat the Rockies 4-2

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase, left, hugs relief pitcher Alex Lange, who struck out Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon in the 10th inning to end a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1 of 10 | 

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase, left, hugs relief pitcher Alex Lange, who struck out Colorado Rockies’ Ryan McMahon in the 10th inning to end a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange, left, and left fielder Zach McKinstry share congratulations after hte team's win over the Colorado Rockies in 10 innings in a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2 of 10 | 

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange, left, and left fielder Zach McKinstry share congratulations after hte team’s win over the Colorado Rockies in 10 innings in a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left to right, Detroit Tigers left fielder Zach McKinstry, center fielder Matt Vierling and right fielder Kerry Carpenter celebrate after the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
3 of 10 | 

From left to right, Detroit Tigers left fielder Zach McKinstry, center fielder Matt Vierling and right fielder Kerry Carpenter celebrate after the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers' Zach McKinstry claps his hands as he crosses home plate on his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Pierce Johnson during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
4 of 10 | 

Detroit Tigers’ Zach McKinstry claps his hands as he crosses home plate on his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Pierce Johnson during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers' Zach McKinstry, right, is congratulated as he crosses home plate on a three-run home run during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
5 of 10 | 

Detroit Tigers’ Zach McKinstry, right, is congratulated as he crosses home plate on a three-run home run during the 10th inning of the team’s baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jonathan Schoop, left, and left fielder Zach McKinstry meet after the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
6 of 10 | 

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jonathan Schoop, left, and left fielder Zach McKinstry meet after the team’s baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon reacts after striking out against Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange in the 10th inning to end the baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
7 of 10 | 

Colorado Rockies’ Ryan McMahon reacts after striking out against Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange in the 10th inning to end the baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Pierce Johnson reacts after giving up a three-run home run to Detroit Tigers' Zach McKinstry in the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
8 of 10 | 

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Pierce Johnson reacts after giving up a three-run home run to Detroit Tigers’ Zach McKinstry in the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers' Zach McKinstry heads up the first base line after connecting for a three-run home run against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Pierce Johnson in the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
9 of 10 | 

Detroit Tigers’ Zach McKinstry heads up the first base line after connecting for a three-run home run against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Pierce Johnson in the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers' Zach McKinstry follows through on a three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Pierce Johnson during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
10 of 10 | 

Detroit Tigers’ Zach McKinstry follows through on a three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Pierce Johnson during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By DENNIS GEORGATOS
 
Share

DENVER (AP) — Zach McKinstry hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the 10th inning, lifting the Detroit Tigers past the Colorado Rockies 4-2 Saturday night.

With Jonathan Schoop at second as the automatic runner, Eric Haase singled off Pierce Johnson (1-4) to put runners at the corners. McKinstry followed his sixth homer, a 400-foot drive over the right-center fence and into the Rockies bullpen. Even though McKinstry had fanned in the ninth inning against Johnson the night before — Johnson got the save in Colorado’s 9-8 win Friday — he said he benefited from the at bat because he got a look at Johnson’s pitching repertoire.

“I saw his curveballs pretty well (Friday night), and got a called third strike in a tough at bat, but I felt good against him today,” McKinstry said. “I was like, ‘I’m ready. Let’s go.’ I was sitting hard, and got a fastball, got a good one to hit and I hit it pretty well.”

Other news
Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar is congratulated as he returns to the dugout after a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tovar homers, extends his hitting streak to 13 games to help Rockies beat Tigers 8-5
Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run homer and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Detroit Tigers 8-5.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts watches his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tovar hits 3-run double to spark the Rockies past the Dodgers, 9-8
Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning to rally the Colorado Rockies over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-8 on Wednesday night.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Clayton Kershaw takes no-hitter into 6th, J.D. Martinez hits 300th homer, Dodgers beat Rockies 5-0
Clayton Kershaw carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, J.D. Martinez homered twice to reach 300 for his career, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0.
Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar follows the flight of his RBI-single against Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jose Soriano in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tovar and Gomber lead Rockies past Angels 4-3 a day after being beaten by 24 runs
Ezequiel Tovar had two hits and two RBIs, Austin Gomber earned his first win in more than a month, and the Colorado Rockies edged the Los Angeles Angels 4-3, less than 24 hours after being routed 25-1.

Kris Bryant hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom half off Alex Lange (5-2), who struck out Ryan McMahon to seal Detroit’s 21st come-from-behind win this year and deal the Rockies their first loss in three extra-inning games this season. “Lange hung in there,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “A two-inning stint is not his norm, but we really needed it and he delivered.”

Before a sellout crowd of 48,108 at Coors Field, six Tigers combined on a six-hitter as both teams went with bullpen games.

“That was a well-pitched game by both sides,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “It came down to a couple of pitches. They got us and we had them in jeopardy but. They got the big hit by McKinstry.” Pete Lambert became the Rockies’ 13th starter this season, allowing two hits in three scoreless innings of his first big league start since Sept. 29, 2021, against Washington.

Detroit’s Brendan White, a 24-year-old right-hander, made his first big league start after seven relief appearances and allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings. Zach Logue, a 27-year-old left-hander, followed in his Tigers debut and gave up one hit in 3 1/3 innings.

Colorado’s Ezequiel Tovar hit a two-out RBI single in the sixth off José Cisnero that extended his career-best hitting streak to 14 games.

Schoop hit a run-scoring single in the seventh against Jake Bird that drove in Jake Marisnick, who pinch ran after Miguel Cabrera singled for his 3,124th hit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: OF Riley Greene will head to a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo. “We’re inching towards getting him ready to go,” manager A.J. Hinch said. Greene missed all of June because of a stress reaction in his left fibula.

Rockies: 2B Brendan Rodgers, a 2022 NL Gold Glover sidelined since spring training by a left shoulder injury, took batting practice and fielded grounders. Rodgers is slated to go to the team’s Arizona spring training faciity next week as he ramps up his baseball activities in anticipation of returning to the Rockies well before the end of the season. “The medical staff has been impressed with his progress,” manager Bud Black said. “His surgeon in New York is very impressed with where he is strength-wise, mobility-wise, all the things you look for. He’s in a good place.”

UP NEXT

Detroit RHP Matt Manning (1-1, 4.15 ERA) and Colorado RHP Connor Seabold (1-4, 5.98 ERA) are to start Sunday’s series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports