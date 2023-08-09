FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Sports

Eduardo Rodriguez pitches 7 innings as Detroit Tigers beat Minnesota Twins 6-0

Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, left, and Kerry Carpenter celebrate scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
1 of 2 | 

Detroit Tigers’ Eric Haase, left, and Kerry Carpenter celebrate scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Tigers' Zack Short hits a two-run single against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
2 of 2 | 

Detroit Tigers’ Zack Short hits a two-run single against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By DAVE HOGG
 
DETROIT (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez pitched seven solid innings, and the Detroit Tigers stopped Minnesota’s five-game winning streak with a 6-0 victory over the Twins on Tuesday night.

Rodriguez (8-5) allowed four hits — all singles — struck out five and walked three. The veteran left-hander, who was nearly traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline, improved to 4-1 with a 3.63 ERA in his last seven starts.

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera went 2 for 4 and scored a run. He has 3,142 hits, passing Tony Gwynn and moving into a tie with Robin Yount for 19th place on the career list.

Twins ace Sonny Gray (5-5) struck out 10 in six innings. He was charged with three runs — two earned — and seven hits.

Detroit took a 1-0 lead in the first when second baseman Jorge Polanco threw away Cabrera’s grounder, allowing Riley Greene to score from second.

The AL Central-leading Twins nearly tied the game in the third, but a leaping Javier Báez snagged Jordan Luplow’s drive to end the inning with runners on the corners.

Detroit had a chance to break the game open in the fourth, getting four hits to start the inning, but settled for two runs.

Cabrera led off with a single and took third on Kerry Carpenter’s double. Báez and Zach McKinstry followed with RBI singles, making it 3-0 and leaving runners on the corners with no one out.

But McKinstry was thrown out trying to steal second, Nick Maton struck out and Jake Rogers grounded out to second.

Rogers homered in the seventh, and Zack Short hit a two-run single in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: 1B Donovan Solano left in the third with a sprained right knee. He got hurt sliding back into first base.

PREGAME TRIBUTE

The Tigers had a moment of silence to honor longtime player and broadcaster Jim Price, who passed away earlier in the day. Price, 81, joined the team in 1967 and served as the backup catcher when Detroit won the 1968 World Series. He began his broadcast career on ESPN in 1979 and worked for the Tigers on TV and radio for the past 30 years.

Price, who had battled cancer since 2008, called Detroit’s combined no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 8 and did his final broadcast the next day.

UP NEXT

The teams play the third of a four-game series on Wednesday night. RHP Bailey Ober (6-5, 3.21 ERA) is scheduled to face Detroit RHP Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.80 ERA).

