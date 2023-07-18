FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Business

TikTok needs to do more to comply with Europe’s new digital rules, official says

FILE - The TikTok app logo, in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. TikTok needs to do more to get ready for new European Union digital rules designed to keep users safe online, a top official said Tuesday July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

FILE - The TikTok app logo, in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. TikTok needs to do more to get ready for new European Union digital rules designed to keep users safe online, a top official said Tuesday July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — TikTok needs to do more to get ready for new European Union digital rules designed to keep users safe online, a top official said Tuesday.

The results of a “stress test” that the popular video-sharing platform carried out at its Dublin office showed that “more work is needed to be fully ready” for when the Digital Services Act takes effect next month, European Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a statement.

Breton, who oversees the 27-nation bloc’s digital policy, tweeted a silent video of himself discussing the results by video call with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

Other news
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he talks to journalists during the third EU-CELAC summit that brings together leaders of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts)
An American economist is getting a top EU job. France’s Macron isn’t happy about it
French President Emmanuel Macron isn’t happy that the European Union head office plans to hire an American expert as its chief competition economist.
CORRECTS FIRST NAME TO ZACH, NOT ZAC AS ORIGINALLY SENT - United States' Zach Johnson, right, speaks to United States' Brooks Koepka during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Monday, July 17, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brooks Koepka’s practice round with Zach Johnson has a Ryder Cup tone
Scottie Scheffler is the first American to mathematically clinch a spot on the Ryder Cup team. Brooks Koepka could be right behind him.
A firefighting helicopter flies through smoke as people watch, at the fire in Mandra west of Athens, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. In Greece, where a second heatwave is expected to hit Thursday, three large wildfires burned outside Athens for a second day. Thousands of people evacuated from coastal areas south of the capital returned to their homes Tuesday when a fire finally receded after they spent the night on beaches, hotels and public facilities. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Wildfires in Greece close highways and threaten an oil refinery, as the EU sends firefighting planes
Fast-moving fires outside Athens forced authorities in Greece to close highways and cancel vacations for firefighters and evacuations were expanded and weather conditions continued to worsen.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, leaves after addressing a media conference at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. NATO leaders gathered Wednesday to launch a highly symbolic new forum for ties with Ukraine, after committing to provide the country with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
EU lawmakers dampen Turkey’s hopes of reopening accession talks
European lawmakers say that Turkey needs to make a “drastic change of course” to get EU accession talks back on track.

“TikTok is fully committed to implementing the DSA and enhancing transparency and accountability,” said Caroline Greer, TikTok’s Brussels-based public policy official. “We welcome these opportunities to be open about our efforts and look forward to continuing to engage with the EU Commission.”

The world’s biggest online platforms will have to comply with the DSA’s sweeping new standards when they kick in on Aug. 25. The law will force companies to crack down on hate speech, disinformation and other harmful and illegal material on their sites. It has helped make Brussels a trailblazer in the growing global movement to clamp down on tech giants.

To help companies prepare, EU officials have offered the stress tests to gauge their readiness. Last month, Twitter carried out the first one at its San Francisco headquarters, where Breton said its “work needs to continue.”

Breton said TikTok’s test covered child protection, recommender systems, content moderation, illegal content, data access and transparency. He noted that TikTok is making “organizational improvements,” such as changes to its content recommendation systems and more transparency.