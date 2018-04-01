FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Shaler officials discuss upcoming paving, bridge projects

 
Share

With spring on the horizon, Shaler officials are preparing a bid for paving contractors.

According to township engineer Matt Sebastian, Shaler is including Reserve and Millvale in its bid solicitation materials.

“We’ve worked with all three of them — Etna, Millvale and Reserve — in the past, and we include them in our paving bid. It gives them a little bit of a better price; it saves them on the advertising since we’re advertising anyway,” said township Manager Tim Rogers at a March 13 commissioners meeting.

Other news
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India makes a stop on a ground ball before throwing out Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn at first base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Reds beat Orioles 11-7 in 10 innings to win series at Camden Yards
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez crosses the plate after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
José Ramírez hits a grand slam as Guardians beat Royals 14-1, move into 1st in AL Central
José Ramírez hit his fifth career grand slam and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 14-1.
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, poses outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Aug. 31, 2020. The future of Wisconsin's top elections official was up for a vote Tuesday, amid calls from Republicans for Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin Republicans try to force a vote on the reappointment of a nonpartisan election
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.

The municipalities have autonomy in choosing paving companies, he said.

Last year, the Shaler commissioners approved a $1 million contract with Youngblood Paving Inc. of Lawrence County.

Also at the meeting:

• Commissioner James Boyle asked Sebastian about the status of the replacement of Pine Creek Bridge No. 9, a county-owned bridge carrying vehicles over the eastern portion of Elfinwild Road to Route 8.

Boyle said the 56-foot glue-laminated timber structure is in “dear need of repair.”

“We are working with them (the Allegheny County Department of Public Works) on what exactly those repairs are going to look like, what the cost of those repairs are going to be and how the cost of those repairs are going to be broken down between us and the county,” Sebastian said.

In January 2017, the bridge’s users could discuss their feelings about its replacement with county officials and view preliminary design plans during a Shaler Municipal Building meeting.

Rogers said one issue is that the structure is a “very tight turn bridge.”

According to Rogers and Sebastian, the county and township have discussed extending a retaining wall close to the bridge up a nearby hill. Rogers said that the county is planning to pay for construction of the portion of the wall underneath the bridge.

“We’re also talking about jointly pursuing some grant funding to see if we can offset some of the costs,” Sebastian said.

• The commissioners passed a resolution allowing Pennsylvania State Police to enforce speed restrictions on Route 28.

• Based on the parks and recreation committee’s recommendation, the board will decide at its April 10 meeting if it will grant Shaler with Live Well Allegheny status. The Allegheny County Health Department initiative promotes the need for physical activity, a healthy diet and proactive efforts in managing one’s health.

• The commissioners approved a partnership with the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, or OVR. Commissioner Lori Voegtly Mizgorski thanked her fellow board members for their support of the program, which she learned about at a conference. She said Judith Kording, township finance and administration director, helped with background work necessary for bringing the program to the township.

“This is a program where students from Shaler will have the opportunity to work for the township over the summer,” Voegtly Mizgorski said. “This is paid through the OVR program and this year we’re going to potentially have some college students, but it is also open to high school students that qualify for OVR support services.”

• The commissioners made a proclamation naming Shaler North Hills Library a part of National Library Week from April 8 through 14. This year’s national theme is Libraries Lead, with ballerina and author Misty Copeland serving as honorary chairwoman.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.