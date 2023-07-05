FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Allison Mack released from prison
Brazilian soccer player Neymar watches during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Neymar fined
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Suspected cocaine found at White House
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game
Spectators shelter under umbrellas on court 3 as it starts to rain during the singles match between Denmark's Holger Rune and Britain's George Loffhagen on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon Day 3
Sports

Major League Soccer match between Colorado and Portland postponed by inclement weather

Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo, left, and Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Basse pursue the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1 of 10 | 

Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo, left, and Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Basse pursue the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rapids midfielder Sam Nicholson, left, collects the ball as Portland Timbers forward Nathan Fogaca defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2 of 10 | 

Colorado Rapids midfielder Sam Nicholson, left, collects the ball as Portland Timbers forward Nathan Fogaca defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rapids midfielder Sam Nicholson, right, kicks the ball as Portland Timbers forward Nathan Fogaca defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
3 of 10 | 

Colorado Rapids midfielder Sam Nicholson, right, kicks the ball as Portland Timbers forward Nathan Fogaca defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Portland Timbers defender Eric Miller, right, pursues the ball with Colorado Rapids forward Michael Barrios in the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
4 of 10 | 

Portland Timbers defender Eric Miller, right, pursues the ball with Colorado Rapids forward Michael Barrios in the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Portland Timbers forward Nathan Fogaca, left, heads the ball as Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson defends in the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
5 of 10 | 

Portland Timbers forward Nathan Fogaca, left, heads the ball as Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson defends in the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo, front, blocks Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry while vyiing for control of the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
6 of 10 | 

Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo, front, blocks Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry while vyiing for control of the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rapids midfielder Bryan Acosta, front, Portland Timbers forward Franck Boli and Colorado defender Lalas Abubakar pursue the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
7 of 10 | 

Colorado Rapids midfielder Bryan Acosta, front, Portland Timbers forward Franck Boli and Colorado defender Lalas Abubakar pursue the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loría, front, fends off Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
8 of 10 | 

Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loría, front, fends off Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Portland Timbers defender Juan David Mosquera, center, works between Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett, left, and forward Darren Yapi during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
9 of 10 | 

Portland Timbers defender Juan David Mosquera, center, works between Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett, left, and forward Darren Yapi during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Portland Timbers midfielder Victor Griffith, right, has his kick blocked by Colorado Rapids midfielder Sam Nicholson during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
10 of 10 | 

Portland Timbers midfielder Victor Griffith, right, has his kick blocked by Colorado Rapids midfielder Sam Nicholson during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — A Major League Soccer match between the Colorado Rapids and the Portland Timbers was postponed Tuesday night due to inclement weather.

A new date for the match will be announced later.

The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. MDT. It was nearly midnight before the match was called off.

Other news
Orlando City's Duncan McGuire (13) celebrates his goal against Toronto FC with Rafael Santos (3) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Araújo and Thórhallsson each score first MLS goal, Orlando routs Toronto FC 4-0
César Araújo and Dagur Thórhallsson each scored their first MLS goal and Orlando routed Toronto FC 4-0.
A sign reading in French "weather emergency" is shown as heavy rain and lightning delay an MLS soccer match between CF Montreal and New York City FC in Montreal, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
NYCFC ends skid, snaps Montreal’s shutout streak with 1-0 win
Matías Pellegrini scored a first-half goal and Luis Barraza made it stand up as New York City FC snapped an 11-match winless streak with a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal after thunderstorms delayed the start for 90 minutes.
Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes talks to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Sporting KC cruises to 3-0 victory over Whitecaps
Rémi Walter and Alan Pulido scored first-half goals and Sporting Kansas City breezed to a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Toronto FC interim coach Terry Dunfield waits for the team's MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
Julio scores late to give Real Salt Lake 1-0 win over Toronto
Anderson Julio scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports