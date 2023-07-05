Major League Soccer match between Colorado and Portland postponed by inclement weather
Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo, left, and Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Basse pursue the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rapids midfielder Sam Nicholson, left, collects the ball as Portland Timbers forward Nathan Fogaca defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rapids midfielder Sam Nicholson, right, kicks the ball as Portland Timbers forward Nathan Fogaca defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Portland Timbers defender Eric Miller, right, pursues the ball with Colorado Rapids forward Michael Barrios in the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Portland Timbers forward Nathan Fogaca, left, heads the ball as Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson defends in the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo, front, blocks Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry while vyiing for control of the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rapids midfielder Bryan Acosta, front, Portland Timbers forward Franck Boli and Colorado defender Lalas Abubakar pursue the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loría, front, fends off Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Portland Timbers defender Juan David Mosquera, center, works between Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett, left, and forward Darren Yapi during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Portland Timbers midfielder Victor Griffith, right, has his kick blocked by Colorado Rapids midfielder Sam Nicholson during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — A Major League Soccer match between the Colorado Rapids and the Portland Timbers was postponed Tuesday night due to inclement weather.
A new date for the match will be announced later.
The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. MDT. It was nearly midnight before the match was called off.
