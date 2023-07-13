SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
World News

Nigerian leader plans $10 monthly handout to poor households after gas subsidy ends

FILE - Nigeria's new President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, inspects honor guards after taking an oath of office at a ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, on May 29, 2023. Tinubu has announced his government's plan to pay $10 monthly to poor households to ease the growing hardship caused by the scrapping of subsidies that had reduced the cost of gasoline. In a letter to the Nigerian Senate, which was read during Thursday, July 13, 2023 sitting, Tinubu said 12 million households will benefit from the handout for a period of six months. (AP Photo/Olamikan Gbemiga, File)
A man pushes a cart at a market in Kano, Nigeria, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has announced his government's plan to pay $10 monthly to poor households to ease the growing hardship caused by the scrapping of subsidies that had reduced the cost of gasoline. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
A man counts local currency at a market in Kano, Nigeria, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Nigeria’s new President Bola Tinubu has announced his government's plan to pay $10 a month to poor households to ease the growing hardship caused by the scrapping of subsidies on gasoline. (AP Photo/Chinedu Asadu)
People shop at a market in Kano, Nigeria, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has announced his government's plan to pay $10 monthly to poor households to ease the growing hardship caused by the scrapping of subsidies that had reduced the cost of gasoline. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
People balance a bag containing grains on a man's head at a market in Kano, Nigeria, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has announced his government's plan to pay $10 monthly to poor households to ease the growing hardship caused by the scrapping of subsidies that had reduced the cost of gasoline. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
People shop at a market in Kano, Nigeria, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has announced his government's plan to pay $10 monthly to poor households to ease the growing hardship caused by the scrapping of subsidies that had reduced the cost of gasoline. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
A vendor eats watermelon at a market in Kano, Nigeria, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has announced his government's plan to pay $10 monthly to poor households to ease the growing hardship caused by the scrapping of subsidies that had reduced the cost of gasoline. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
A woman sells ground nuts at a market in Kano, Nigeria, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has announced his government's plan to pay $10 monthly to poor households to ease the growing hardship caused by the scrapping of subsidies that had reduced the cost of gasoline. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
A woman sells cow milk at a market in Kano, Nigeria, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has announced his government's plan to pay $10 monthly to poor households to ease the growing hardship caused by the scrapping of subsidies that had reduced the cost of gasoline. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
A woman sells locally made food at a market in Kano, Nigeria, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has announced his government's plan to pay $10 monthly to poor households to ease the growing hardship caused by the scrapping of subsidies that had reduced the cost of gasoline. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
By CHINEDU ASADU
 
KANO, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s new President Bola Tinubu has announced his government’s plan to pay $10 a month to poor households to ease the growing hardship caused by the scrapping of subsidies on gasoline.

In a letter to the Nigerian Senate, which was read during Thursday’s sitting, Tinubu said 12 million households will benefit from the handout for a period of six months. The government plans to fund it through an $800 million World Bank loan for which Tinubu is seeking legislators’ approval.

“It is expected that the program will stimulate economic activities in the informal sector and improve nutrition, health, education, and human capital development of beneficiaries’ households,” he said of the social welfare initiative.

Tinubu scrapped the gasoline subsidy on his first day in office at the end of May, ending a decades-long program that made gasoline affordable for many but which authorities said was expensive and economically unsustainable. The subsidies cost the government an estimated $10 billion in 2022.

He said his government would invest the money usually budgeted for subsidies in other vital projects. However, the end of the subsidy program more than doubled the price of gasoline, resulting in severe hardship for citizens already battling high inflation of 22.4% and where at least 63% of the more than 210 million population face “multidimensional poverty,” according to the national statistics agency.

Tinubu said the planned $10 monthly handout would have “a multiplier effect” on about 60 million individuals, though some Nigerians criticized it as inadequate and unsustainable.

In Kano state, the economic hub of northern Nigeria, traders said the country’s cost of living crisis had crashed their returns as sales dwindled and the commodity prices went up.

The cost of transportation has also increased by more than 100% in Kano city since May when the subsidy was scrapped, residents said, as is the case across most parts of Nigeria where most of the residents rely on public transport.

“We don’t sell anything anymore, so how do you expect me to be feeding my family?” asked Yusuf Ibrahim, who sells clothes in the city. “The government is not doing what we elected them to do.”