Misdemeanor simple-assault case for Titans’ Rashad Weaver is now closed

 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The misdemeanor simple-assault case against Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver has been closed.

Weaver was charged in 2021 in Pittsburgh in an incident that occurred days before the Titans drafted him with a fourth-round pick, with the complaint filed a day before his selection. The charge against Weaver, who played in college at Pitt, stemmed from an alleged altercation with a woman in the city’s South Side entertainment district.

A review of Allegheny County court records on Wednesday shows the case was closed on June 28, while the trial scheduled to begin Tuesday had been canceled.

The status change of “nolle prossed” in court records means the case won’t go forward, with charges typically dismissed in those situations. In a document to complete that process, the Allegheny County district attorney’s office stated the accuser “does not wish to be subjected to the stress of the criminal-trial process.”

“The Commonwealth does not believe there to exist a compelling reason to force the victim through the trial process,” it states.

Michael Machen, listed in court records as the Pittsburgh-based attorney representing Weaver, didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL