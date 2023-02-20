Today in History: FEB 27, Women’s right to vote upheld

Today in History

Today is Monday, Feb. 27, the 58th day of 2023. There are 307 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 27, 1922, the Supreme Court, in Leser v. Garnett, unanimously upheld the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed the right of women to vote.

On this date:

In 1807, poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was born in Portland, Maine.

In 1933, Germany’s parliament building, the Reichstag, was gutted by fire; Chancellor Adolf Hitler, blaming the Communists, used the fire to justify suspending civil liberties.

In 1939, the Supreme Court, in National Labor Relations Board v. Fansteel Metallurgical Corp., effectively outlawed sit-down strikes.

In 1942, the Battle of the Java Sea began during World War II; Imperial Japanese naval forces scored a decisive victory over the Allies.

In 1951, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, limiting a president to two terms of office, was ratified.

In 1973, members of the American Indian Movement occupied the hamlet of Wounded Knee in South Dakota, the site of the 1890 massacre of Sioux men, women and children. (The occupation lasted until the following May.)

In 1991, Operation Desert Storm came to a conclusion as President George H.W. Bush declared that “Kuwait is liberated, Iraq’s army is defeated,” and announced that the allies would suspend combat operations at midnight, Eastern time.

In 1997, divorce became legal in Ireland.

In 1998, with the approval of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s House of Lords agreed to end 1,000 years of male preference by giving a monarch’s first-born daughter the same claim to the throne as any first-born son.

In 2006, former Newark Eagles co-owner Effa Manley became the first woman elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In 2010, in Chile, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake and tsunami killed 524 people, caused $30 billion in damage and left more than 200,000 homeless.

In 2020, U.S. stocks posted their worst one-day drop since 2011, as worldwide markets plummeted amid growing anxiety about the coronavirus; the Dow tumbled nearly 1,200 points. President Donald Trump declared that a widespread U.S. outbreak of the virus was not inevitable, even as top health authorities at his side warned that more infections were coming.

In 2021, the U.S. got a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that worked with just one dose instead of two.

Ten years ago: The Senate confirmed Jacob Lew to be Treasury secretary by a vote of 71-26. President Barack Obama unveiled a statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks at the U.S. Capitol. Van Cliburn, the internationally celebrated pianist whose triumph at a 1958 Moscow competition launched a spectacular career that made him the rare classical musician to enjoy rock star status, died in Fort Worth, Texas, at age 78.

Five years ago: It was revealed that security clearance of White House senior adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner had been downgraded, significantly reducing his access to classified information. (Kushner’s status was restored in May after the completion of his background check.) A five-hour truce ordered by Syria’s Russian allies to let civilians flee a besieged rebel-held enclave near Damascus failed to result in aid deliveries or medical evacuations, as deadly airstrikes and shelling continued. President Donald Trump named former digital adviser Brad Parscale as campaign manager for his 2020 re-election bid.

One year ago: President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert, while Ukraine’s embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin’s troops and tanks drove deeper into the country. Citing “aggressive statements” by NATO, Putin issued a directive to increase the readiness of Russia’s nuclear weapons — a step that raised fears that the invasion of Ukraine could boil over into nuclear war. New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that a dramatic drop in coronavirus infections could lead to the lifting of vaccine mandates on restaurants, bars and theaters within days.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Joanne Woodward is 93. Consumer advocate Ralph Nader is 89. Actor Barbara Babcock is 86. Actor Debra Monk is 74. Rock singer-musician Neal Schon (Journey) is 69. Rock musician Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) is 66. Actor Timothy Spall is 66. Rock musician Paul Humphreys (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) is 63. Country singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant) is 63. Rock musician Leon Mobley (Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals) is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer James Worthy is 62. Actor Adam Baldwin is 61. Actor Grant Show is 61. Actor Noah Emmerich is 58. Actor Donal Logue is 57. R&B singer Chilli (TLC) is 52. Rock musician Jeremy Dean (Nine Days) is 51. Country-rock musician Shonna Tucker is 45. Chelsea Clinton is 43. Actor Brandon Beemer is 43. Rock musician Cyrus Bolooki (New Found Glory) is 43. Rock musician Jake Clemons (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 43. R&B singer Bobby V is 43. Singer Josh Groban is 42. Banjoist Noam Pikelny is 42. Rock musician Jared Champion (Cage the Elephant) is 49. Actor Kate Mara is 40. TV personality JWoww (AKA Jenni Farley) is 37. Actor Lindsey Morgan is 33.