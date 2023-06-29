Tim Tichenor will be plate umpire for MLB’s All-Star Game at Seattle on July 11

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Sports

Tim Tichenor will be plate umpire for MLB’s All-Star Game at Seattle on July 11

FILE - Home plate umpire Todd Tichenor laughs before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Detroit. Tichenor will be the home plate umpire and crew chief for the All-Star Game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on July 11. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Tichenor will be the home plate umpire and crew chief for the All-Star Game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on July 11.

Tichenor, 46, will be working the All-Star Game for the second time after umpiring in left field for the 2014 game in Minneapolis. Tichenor umpired his first big league game in 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2012. He worked the 2020 World Series and was promoted to crew chief this year.

His crew includes five umpires working the All-Star Game for the first time: Quinn Wolcott (first), Tripp Gibson (second), Stu Scheurwater (third), Ryan Blakney (left) and Ramon De Jesus (right). Wolcott and Blackney are Washington state natives and Gibson is a Washington state resident.

Other news
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Bell grimaces after striking out during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
With small markets and small payrolls, the AL and NL Centrals are lagging again
The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians have been below .500 since late April. The Cincinnati Reds top the NL Central standings while on an 86-win pace.
Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley, and Wander Franco (5) celebrate after scoring on a double hit by Josh Lowe during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Josh Lowe hits 2-out, 2-run double in 9th in the Rays’ 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks
Josh Lowe hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees’ Domingo Germán perfect through 8 innings against Athletics
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has not allowed a baserunner through eight innings against the Oakland Athletics.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India makes a stop on a ground ball before throwing out Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn at first base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Reds beat Orioles 11-7 in 10 innings to win series at Camden Yards
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Jim Wolf will be the replay umpire in New York. He worked right field in the 2010 All-Star Game.

