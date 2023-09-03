Georgia father to be charged with murder after body of 2-year-old found in trash

EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man will face murder charges after the body of his 2-year-old son was found at a garbage facility, news outlets report.

East Point Police said they will charge 23-year-old Artavoius North with murder, concealing the death of another and cruelty to children, news outlets reported.

Police announced the charges Friday after a body found at a garbage transfer station was identified as 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell.

North told police on Aug. 16 that the toddler had been kidnapped during an armed robbery, but investigators began to doubt that story. North was arrested on charges of making a false report to law enforcement.

Police on Aug. 23 found a body of a child at a garbage transfer station. Authorities announced Thursday that the remains had been identified as that of the missing toddler.

East Point is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) southwest of downtown Atlanta.