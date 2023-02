Indian folk artists perform a traditional dance during the inauguration of G20 working group meeting in Lucknow, northern Uttar Pradesh state, India. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Under its presidency, India is expected to hold more than 200 meetings at various levels in the run-up to the G20 Summit. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Feb. 10-16, 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

