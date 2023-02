A woman takes a smartphone photo of the Chinese traditional paper cutting arts exhibited at the Beijing Art and Craft Museum during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Chinese people are enjoying a week-long holiday for the Lunar New Year and visiting various temple fairs and exhibitions held in the cities around China. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

