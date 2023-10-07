Finn’s 3 total TDs help Toledo beat UMass 41-24 for 5th straight victory

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Dequan Finn threw for two touchdowns and ran for 172 yards, Peny Boone added 129 yards rushing and two scores, and Toledo beat UMass 41-24 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory.

Toledo trailed 21-17 at halftime before Finn and Boone each had a touchdown run of 45-yards plus for a 31-21 lead. Finn faked a handoff and went outside to race past the defense for a 56-yard score. Boone broke free up the middle for a 49-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1.

Finn was 15 of 23 for 139 yards with an interception. Jerjuan Newton made four catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns for Toledo (5-1), which was coming off a sweep of four consecutive home games. The Rockets had 375 yards rushing.

Taisun Phommachanh completed 20 of 31 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for UMass (1-6), which has lost six straight following an opening win over New Mexico State. Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams had 20 carries for 157 yards and a touchdown. Anthony Simpson made seven catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Lynch-Adams scored on a 47-yard run on the first possession of the game for UMass. Phommachanh connected with Simpson for a 71-yard score midway through the second quarter.

