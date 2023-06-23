Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 6/26/2023:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Luke Combs $5,262,723 53,627 $98.14 11 2 Morgan Wallen $4,583,607 25,103 $182.59 8 3 Red Hot Chili Peppers $3,960,348 35,879 $110.38 9 4 Ed Sheeran $3,953,757 39,575 $99.91 15 5 Suga $2,956,951 13,544 $218.31 11 6 Depeche Mode $2,681,269 21,738 $123.34 8 7 blink-182 $2,250,943 16,393 $137.31 15 8 Elton John $2,140,694 13,459 $159.04 20 9 John Mayer $1,908,443 13,208 $144.49 13 10 Post Malone $1,540,243 14,410 $106.89 17 11 Rauw Alejandro $1,440,065 13,483 $106.81 16 12 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,391,117 11,757 $118.31 17 13 Grupo Firme $1,368,443 9,771 $140.04 13 14 Roger Waters $1,356,879 12,553 $108.09 11 15 Lizzo $1,348,377 12,307 $109.56 15 16 Janet Jackson $1,298,889 11,594 $112.03 19 17 Kenny Chesney $1,262,039 11,001 $114.71 21 18 Phish $1,261,510 12,924 $97.60 8 19 Muse $1,221,549 11,382 $107.32 10 20 Paramore $1,211,483 14,128 $85.75 9

