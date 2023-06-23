Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 6/26/2023:
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1
Luke Combs
$5,262,723
53,627
$98.14
11
2
Morgan Wallen
$4,583,607
25,103
$182.59
8
3
Red Hot Chili Peppers
$3,960,348
35,879
$110.38
9
4
Ed Sheeran
$3,953,757
39,575
$99.91
15
5
Suga
$2,956,951
13,544
$218.31
11
6
Depeche Mode
$2,681,269
21,738
$123.34
8
7
blink-182
$2,250,943
16,393
$137.31
15
8
Elton John
$2,140,694
13,459
$159.04
20
9
John Mayer
$1,908,443
13,208
$144.49
13
10
Post Malone
$1,540,243
14,410
$106.89
17
11
Rauw Alejandro
$1,440,065
13,483
$106.81
16
12
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
$1,391,117
11,757
$118.31
17
13
Grupo Firme
$1,368,443
9,771
$140.04
13
14
Roger Waters
$1,356,879
12,553
$108.09
11
15
Lizzo
$1,348,377
12,307
$109.56
15
16
Janet Jackson
$1,298,889
11,594
$112.03
19
17
Kenny Chesney
$1,262,039
11,001
$114.71
21
18
Phish
$1,261,510
12,924
$97.60
8
19
Muse
$1,221,549
11,382
$107.32
10
20
Paramore
$1,211,483
14,128
$85.75
9
