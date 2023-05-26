AP NEWS
    Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

    May 26, 2023 GMT

    The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 5/29/2023 :

    TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

    1. Coldplay

    2. Luke Combs

    3. Harry Styles

    4. Ed Sheeran

    5. Morgan Wallen

    6. Suga

    7. Eagles

    8. John Mayer

    9. SZA

    10. Elton John

    11. Roger Waters

    12. TOMORROW X TOGETHER

    13. Rauw Alejandro

    14. Backstreet Boys

    15. Janet Jackson

    16. Blake Shelton

    17. Kenny Chesney

    18. Phish

    19. Muse

    20. Usher

