Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 6/19/2023 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1
Luke Combs
$5,204,825
53,157
$97.91
10
2
Morgan Wallen
$3,995,117
23,050
$173.32
10
3
Red Hot Chili Peppers
$3,960,348
35,879
$110.38
9
4
Ed Sheeran
$3,806,007
38,023
$100.10
16
5
Suga
$2,956,951
13,544
$218.31
11
6
Depeche Mode
$2,608,624
20,792
$125.46
9
7
blink-182
$2,250,943
16,393
$137.31
15
8
Elton John
$2,089,476
13,087
$159.65
22
9
John Mayer
$1,882,154
13,242
$142.13
16
10
Post Malone
$1,540,243
14,410
$106.89
17
11
Rauw Alejandro
$1,438,836
13,705
$104.98
20
12
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
$1,391,117
11,757
$118.31
17
13
Roger Waters
$1,388,892
12,815
$108.38
12
14
Grupo Firme
$1,368,443
9,771
$140.04
13
15
Lizzo
$1,348,377
12,307
$109.56
15
16
Janet Jackson
$1,298,889
11,594
$112.03
19
17
Phish
$1,261,510
12,924
$97.60
8
18
Kenny Chesney
$1,255,790
11,093
$113.20
22
19
Muse
$1,235,109
11,551
$106.93
12
20
Paramore
$1,211,483
14,128
$85.75
9
