May 19, 2023 GMT
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 5/20/2023 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Coldplay
2. Luke Combs
3. Harry Styles
4. Ed Sheeran
5. Morgan Wallen
6. Eagles
7. John Mayer
8. SZA
9. Backstreet Boys
10. Roger Waters
11. Rauw Alejandro
12. Blake Shelton
13. Kenny Chesney
14. Grupo Firme
15. Usher
16. Ana Gabriel
17. Kevin Hart
18. Marco Antonio Solís
19. Romeo Santos
20. Marc Anthony
