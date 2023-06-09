AP NEWS
    Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

    June 9, 2023 GMT

    The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 6/12/2023 :

    TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

    1. Coldplay

    2. Luke Combs

    3. Red Hot Chili Peppers

    4. Morgan Wallen

    5. Suga

    6. Harry Styles

    7. Ed Sheeran

    8. Blink-182

    9. Elton John

    10. John Mayer

    11. SZA

    12. Post Malone

    13. Grupo Firme

    14. Rauw Alejandro

    15. TOMORROW X TOGETHER

    16. Roger Waters

    17. Lizzo

    18. Janet Jackson

    19. Phish

    20. Kenny Chesney

