    Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

    May 5, 2023 GMT

    The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 05/05/2023:

    TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

    1. Ed Sheeran

    2. Red Hot Chili Peppers

    3. Coldplay

    4. Harry Styles

    5. JJ Lin

    6. Eagles

    7. Backstreet Boys

    8. Chris Brown

    9. Rauw Alejandro

    10. Blake Shelton

    11. Kenny Chesney

    12. Ana Gabriel

    13. Usher

    14. Carin León

    15. Marc Anthony

    16. Marco Antonio Solís

    17. Romeo Santos

    18. Lizzo

    19. André Rieu

    20. Cody Johnson

