Possible tornado, wind gusts up to 80 mph possible Friday

Western and central Pennsylvania are under a severe thunderstorm watch, with the possibility of one tornado and wind gusts up to 80 mph hitting the region until 9 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said.

The primary threats from the severe storms are widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts that can reach 80 mph. The weather service also said the storms could carry isolated large hail of up to one inch in diameter.

The weather service said at 3 p.m. that thunderstorms over Ohio will race eastward across the region. The area under the severe thunderstorm watch is in the area between Wheeling, W.Va., and Utica, N.Y.

“Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes,” the weather service said.

AccuWeather said that motorists driving along stretches of interstates 70, 79, 80, 90 should be prepared to face downpours heavy enough to slow travel, drastically reduce visibility and create a heightened risk of hydroplaning at highway speeds.

The risk of flash flooding will be limited to a localized level given the quick-moving nature of the overall storm system, AccuWeather said.

