Rangers start 3-game series with the Blue Jays

By The Associated PressJune 16, 2023 GMT

Toronto Blue Jays (38-32, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (42-26, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (6-2, 4.67 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -141, Rangers +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to start a three-game series.

Texas has gone 22-12 at home and 42-26 overall. The Rangers have gone 37-9 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Toronto is 19-19 on the road and 38-32 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .422 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 10 home runs, 30 walks and 53 RBI while hitting .283 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 14-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

    • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles, nine home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .284 for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 12-for-33 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by nine runs

    Blue Jays: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

    INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: day-to-day (blister), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Blue Jays: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

