Athletics look to break 3-game road slide, play the Blue Jays

Oakland Athletics (19-58, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (41-35, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (2-6, 6.38 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (7-5, 4.16 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -295, Athletics +240; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Toronto Blue Jays looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Toronto has a 19-13 record at home and a 41-35 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 32-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland is 19-58 overall and 10-29 in road games. The Athletics have a 10-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .258 for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 12-for-38 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Ryan Noda has 13 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Athletics. Aledmys Diaz is 10-for-30 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .262 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .202 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (thumb), Alejandro Kirk: 10-Day IL (hand), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .