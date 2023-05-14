Braves look to break skid in matchup with the Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves (25-14, first in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (23-16, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Collin McHugh (1-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (5-0, 3.35 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -110, Braves -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves head into the matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays as losers of three in a row.

Toronto has gone 11-3 in home games and 23-16 overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Atlanta has a 25-14 record overall and a 15-5 record on the road. The Braves have a 13-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has a .326 batting average to lead the Blue Jays, and has 17 doubles and five home runs. Kevin Kiermaier is 13-for-33 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 12 doubles and seven home runs for the Braves. Eddie Rosario is 13-for-39 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Braves: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Braves: Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .