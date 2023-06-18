Rangers and Blue Jays meet to decide series winner

Toronto Blue Jays (39-33, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (43-27, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (7-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (6-2, 2.32 ERA, .95 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -123, Blue Jays +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Texas has gone 23-13 in home games and 43-27 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .339 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the AL.

Toronto has a 20-20 record on the road and a 39-33 record overall. The Blue Jays have gone 20-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia ranks third on the Rangers with 28 extra base hits (13 doubles and 15 home runs). Corey Seager is 15-for-39 with four doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 15 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs while hitting .313 for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 4-for-17 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: day-to-day (blister), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .