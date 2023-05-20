AP NEWS
Orioles bring 1-0 series advantage over Blue Jays into game 2

By The Associated PressMay 20, 2023 GMT

Baltimore Orioles (29-16, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (25-20, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (2-1, 6.57 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-4, 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -143, Orioles +121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 25-20 record overall and a 13-7 record in home games. The Blue Jays have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .327.

Baltimore is 14-8 in road games and 29-16 overall. The Orioles have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .329.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 27 RBI while hitting .311 for the Blue Jays. Kevin Kiermaier is 15-for-34 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

    • Cedric Mullins has 10 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 34 RBI for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored by seven runs

    Orioles: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

    INJURIES: Blue Jays: Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

    Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

