Blue Jays host the Orioles on 3-game home skid

Baltimore Orioles (30-16, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (25-21, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (5-1, 4.94 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -192, Orioles +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles looking to stop their three-game home skid.

Toronto has a 13-8 record at home and a 25-21 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in the majors.

Baltimore has a 30-16 record overall and a 15-8 record on the road. The Orioles have gone 11-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads Toronto with nine home runs while slugging .503. Kevin Kiermaier is 16-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 22 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Cedric Mullins is 12-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: day-to-day (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

