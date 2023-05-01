Red Sox host the Blue Jays to begin 4-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (18-10, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (15-14, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (2-3, 4.71 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Red Sox: Corey Kluber (1-4, 6.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -148, Red Sox +127; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to begin a four-game series.

Boston is 15-14 overall and 9-7 at home. The Red Sox are 13-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Toronto has a 9-7 record on the road and an 18-10 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .408 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo leads the Red Sox with a .308 batting average, and has six doubles, a triple, four home runs, 10 walks and 17 RBI. Masataka Yoshida is 16-for-39 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette has five doubles, six home runs and 18 RBI for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 9-for-31 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .289 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (ankle), Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .