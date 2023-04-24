Blue Jays host the White Sox to open 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (7-15, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (13-9, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-2, 7.59 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (2-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -164, White Sox +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays start a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Toronto has a 4-2 record in home games and a 13-9 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 4-1 record in games decided by one run.

Chicago has a 4-9 record in road games and a 7-15 record overall. The White Sox are 7-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has five doubles and four home runs for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 9-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert has six doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .233 for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-40 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .212 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by seven runs

White Sox: 2-8, .204 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: day-to-day (wrist/hand), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

White Sox: Hanser Alberto: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (groin), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .