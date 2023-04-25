White Sox face the Blue Jays looking to end road slide

Chicago White Sox (7-16, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (14-9, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Mike Clevinger (2-1, 3.26 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (1-3, 6.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -204, White Sox +171; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will aim to stop a six-game road slide when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has gone 5-2 in home games and 14-9 overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks third in the AL.

Chicago has a 4-10 record on the road and a 7-16 record overall. White Sox hitters have a collective .382 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has five doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 9-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has a home run, 10 walks and 16 RBI while hitting .244 for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 13-for-39 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by two runs

White Sox: 2-8, .195 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt: day-to-day (back), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Santiago Espinal: day-to-day (wrist/hand), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

White Sox: Hanser Alberto: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .