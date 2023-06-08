Blue Jays meet the Astros with 2-1 series lead

Houston Astros (36-26, second in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (35-28, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (6-4, 2.16 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (5-4, 3.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -129, Blue Jays +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Houston Astros with a 2-1 series lead.

Toronto has a 35-28 record overall and a 17-11 record in home games. The Blue Jays have a 14-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Houston has a 36-26 record overall and an 18-12 record in road games. The Astros are 11-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 11 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 11-for-35 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Mauricio Dubon leads the Astros with a .304 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 11 RBI. Alex Bregman is 12-for-37 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Astros: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (groin), Mitchell White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Astros: Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .