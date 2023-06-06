Diaz leads Astros against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

Houston Astros (36-24, second in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-28, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (5-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (4-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -135, Astros +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Yainer Diaz’s four-hit game on Monday.

Toronto has gone 15-11 at home and 33-28 overall. The Blue Jays have a 15-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Houston has a 36-24 record overall and an 18-10 record on the road. The Astros have gone 11-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Astros are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles, nine home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .288 for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 15-for-43 with a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 16 home runs while slugging .582. Jacob Meyers is 9-for-38 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Astros: 7-3, .279 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (groin), Mitchell White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Astros: Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: day-to-day (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .