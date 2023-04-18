Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays meet in game 2 of series

Toronto Blue Jays (10-7, third in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (8-9, third in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (1-2, 7.63 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (1-0, 2.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -110, Blue Jays -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, leading the series 1-0.

Houston is 8-9 overall and 5-6 at home. The Astros have an 8-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Toronto has gone 6-5 in road games and 10-7 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .407 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has a double, two home runs and seven RBI for the Astros. Corey Julks is 12-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman leads the Blue Jays with a .410 batting average, and has eight doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 16 RBI. Bo Bichette is 17-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .253 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: day-to-day (eye), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .