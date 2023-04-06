Blue Jays bring 2-1 series lead over Royals into game 4

Toronto Blue Jays (2-3) vs. Kansas City Royals (1-4)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (0-0); Royals: Jordan Lyles (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -205, Royals +171; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays meet the Kansas City Royals with a 2-1 series lead.

Kansas City went 65-96 overall and 39-42 in home games last season. The Royals averaged 8.2 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

Toronto went 92-70 overall and 45-36 on the road a season ago. The Blue Jays averaged 9.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .263 and slugging .431.

INJURIES: Royals: Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .