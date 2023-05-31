Blue Jays bring 1-0 series advantage over Brewers into game 2

Milwaukee Brewers (28-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (29-26, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Julio Teheran (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-5, 5.53 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -188, Brewers +159; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Milwaukee Brewers, leading the series 1-0.

Toronto has a 29-26 record overall and a 14-9 record at home. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .266, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Milwaukee has a 28-26 record overall and a 12-14 record in road games. The Brewers have an 11-4 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 11 home runs, 13 walks and 38 RBI while hitting .331 for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 15-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with 12 home runs while slugging .506. Owen Miller is 10-for-35 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .310 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .192 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (groin), Mitchell White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Willy Adames: 7-Day IL (head), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .