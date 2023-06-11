Twins look to sweep 3-game series over the Blue Jays

Minnesota Twins (33-32, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (36-30, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Louie Varland (3-2, 4.40 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-3, 2.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -205, Twins +173; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays looking to sweep their three-game series.

Toronto has gone 18-13 in home games and 36-30 overall. The Blue Jays rank sixth in the AL with 75 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Minnesota is 33-32 overall and 15-18 in road games. Twins hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Twins hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 11-for-42 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Max Kepler has five doubles, seven home runs and 18 RBI for the Twins. Michael A. Taylor is 9-for-30 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Twins: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (hamstring), Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (wrist), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (groin), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Twins: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (ribs), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .