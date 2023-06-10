Lewis leads Twins against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Lewis leads Twins against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Minnesota Twins (32-32, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (36-29, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD

Other news
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Bell grimaces after striking out during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
With small markets and small payrolls, the AL and NL Centrals are lagging again
The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians have been below .500 since late April. The Cincinnati Reds top the NL Central standings while on an 86-win pace.
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli (5) looks on from the dugout during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Twins manager Baldelli closes clubhouse to keep out reporters after team is swept in 3-game series
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli closed the clubhouse Wednesday to keep out reporters after his team was swept in a three-game series by the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrate a win after a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. The Braves won 3-0. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Olson homers, drives in 2 as Braves win 5th straight with a 3-game sweep of Twins
Matt Olson homered late and doubled in an early run and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 for a series sweep.
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) celebrates with Ozzie Albies after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Acuña hits 2 HRs as power-hitting Braves keep rolling, beat Ryan, Twins 6-2
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two of Atlanta’s five homers — all in the first two innings — as the power-hitting Braves beat Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins 6-2.

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Royce Lewis’ four-hit game on Friday.

Toronto has an 18-12 record in home games and a 36-29 record overall. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks seventh in MLB play.

Minnesota is 14-18 in road games and 32-32 overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.43 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 RBI for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 11-for-42 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 12 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .212 for the Twins. Michael A. Taylor is 9-for-29 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .234 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Twins: 4-6, .203 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (wrist), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (groin), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Twins: Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (leg), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (ribs), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.