Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins meet in game 2 of series

Toronto Blue Jays (27-25, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (26-25, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (5-3, 3.03 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (2-3, 3.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -109, Blue Jays -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays meet the Minnesota Twins leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota has a 15-11 record in home games and a 26-25 record overall. The Twins have the second-best team ERA in baseball at 3.38.

Toronto has a 14-16 record in road games and a 27-25 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 16-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has nine doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 8-for-27 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 11 doubles and 10 home runs for the Blue Jays. Kevin Kiermaier is 15-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .227 batting average, 3.73 ERA, even run differential

Blue Jays: 3-7, .291 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (pneumonia), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Gordon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (groin), Mitchell White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .