Yankees bring 2-0 series lead over Blue Jays into game 3

New York Yankees (25-19, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (24-18, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-0, 2.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (5-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -120, Blue Jays +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees lead 2-0 in a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has gone 12-5 at home and 24-18 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

New York is 9-9 on the road and 25-19 overall. The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.83.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads Toronto with eight home runs while slugging .514. Kevin Kiermaier is 15-for-33 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo leads the Yankees with a .308 batting average, and has seven doubles, nine home runs, 17 walks and 23 RBI. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-38 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: day-to-day (knee), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Yankees: Ian Hamilton: day-to-day (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .