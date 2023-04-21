Yankees start 3-game series with the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (11-8, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (12-7, second in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-0, 4.70 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -135, Blue Jays +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees start a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

New York has gone 8-5 in home games and 12-7 overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

Toronto has an 11-8 record overall and a 7-6 record on the road. The Blue Jays have gone 10-4 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo leads the Yankees with a .344 batting average, and has three doubles, four home runs, nine walks and 10 RBI. Giancarlo Stanton is 11-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Chapman leads Toronto with five home runs while slugging .750. George Springer is 6-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .219 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .240 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .