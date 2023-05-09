Blue Jays try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Phillies

Toronto Blue Jays (21-14, third in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (16-19, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-2, 4.64 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -137, Blue Jays +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Philadelphia Phillies trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Philadelphia has a 16-19 record overall and a 9-7 record at home. The Phillies have a 10-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto has a 12-11 record on the road and a 21-14 record overall. The Blue Jays have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .261.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 13 doubles and four home runs for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 13-for-37 with two doubles, two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette has eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .329 for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 13-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Andrew Bellatti: 15-Day IL (tricep), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: day-to-day (wrist), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .