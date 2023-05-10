Phillies bring 1-0 series advantage over Blue Jays into game 2

Toronto Blue Jays (21-15, third in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-19, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (3-2, 4.26 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -110, Blue Jays -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Toronto Blue Jays with a 1-0 series lead.

Philadelphia is 17-19 overall and 10-7 at home. The Phillies have gone 5-3 in games decided by one run.

Toronto has gone 12-12 on the road and 21-15 overall. The Blue Jays have an 8-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber is fourth on the Phillies with 12 extra base hits (four doubles and eight home runs). Kody Clemens is 4-for-17 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with eight home runs while slugging .545. Daulton Varsho is 14-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.85 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (foot), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Andrew Bellatti: 15-Day IL (tricep), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (illness), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .