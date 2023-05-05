Pirates come into matchup with the Blue Jays on losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (18-14, fourth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (20-12, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (3-2, 5.18 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (3-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -142, Pirates +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pittsburgh has a 20-12 record overall and a 9-4 record in home games. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.64 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

Toronto has a 9-11 record in road games and an 18-14 record overall. The Blue Jays have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .329.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 11 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .325 for the Pirates. Miguel Andujar is 4-for-12 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 14-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez: day-to-day (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Zach Pop: day-to-day (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .