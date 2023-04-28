Blue Jays host the Mariners to begin 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (11-14, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (16-9, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (2-0, 1.52 ERA, .81 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-1, 5.13 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -113, Mariners -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays open a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Toronto is 7-2 in home games and 16-9 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .338 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in the majors.

Seattle has an 11-14 record overall and a 4-5 record on the road. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.76 ERA, which ranks 10th in the majors.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with five home runs while slugging .535. Whit Merrifield is 13-for-35 with five doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has five doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Mariners. Jarred Kelenic is 9-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mariners: 4-6, .197 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (hand), Chris Bassitt: day-to-day (back), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .