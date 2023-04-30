Mariners take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners (11-16, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (18-9, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (2-0, 3.32 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (3-2, 4.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -180, Mariners +153; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners aim to break a four-game losing streak with a win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has an 18-9 record overall and a 9-2 record in home games. The Blue Jays have gone 15-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Seattle has an 11-16 record overall and a 4-7 record on the road. The Mariners have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 3.61.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Blue Jays with a .372 batting average, and has 13 doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI. Whit Merrifield is 14-for-35 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jarred Kelenic has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 9-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .227 batting average, 1.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .198 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt: day-to-day (back), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (back), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .