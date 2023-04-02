Cardinals and Blue Jays meet with series tied 1-1

Toronto Blue Jays (1-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (1-1)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (0-0); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cardinals -113, Blue Jays -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

St. Louis had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record at home last season. The Cardinals averaged 8.5 hits per game in the 2022 season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

Toronto went 92-70 overall and 45-36 in road games last season. The Blue Jays averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Giovanny Gallegos: day-to-day (back), Lars Nootbaar: day-to-day (thumb), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (knee), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

Blue Jays: Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

