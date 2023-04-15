Blue Jays take on the Rays after Bichette’s 5-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (13-1, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (9-5, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Calvin Faucher (0-0); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -119, Rays -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Tampa Bay Rays after Bo Bichette had five hits against the Rays on Friday.

Toronto is 9-5 overall and 3-1 at home. The Blue Jays are 8-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tampa Bay has a 13-1 record overall and a 3-1 record in road games. The Rays are 10-0 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .000 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rays: 9-1, .000 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 46 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios: day-to-day (knee), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

ADVERTISEMENT

Rays: Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (arm), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .