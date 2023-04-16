Rays look to avoid series sweep against the Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays (13-2, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (10-5, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -120, Blue Jays +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Tampa Bay Rays looking to sweep their three-game series.

Toronto has a 4-1 record at home and a 10-5 record overall. The Blue Jays have the best team batting average in MLB play at .282.

Tampa Bay is 13-2 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Rays have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .279.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .000 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rays: 8-2, .000 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Rays: Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (lat), Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (arm), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .